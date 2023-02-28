CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Ukraine Will Join NATO But in 'Long-term', Says Jens Stoltenberg
1-MIN READ

Ukraine Will Join NATO But in 'Long-term', Says Jens Stoltenberg

AFP

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 16:29 IST

Helsinki

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China was a member of the U.N. Security Council and that Russia's war against Ukraine violated the U.N. Charter (Reuters Photo)

NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective, Stoltenberg said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term", but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining an independent nation in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital Helsinki.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 28, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 16:29 IST
