'Ukraine Won't Surrender', Zelensky Says During US Visit, Biden Pledges Support | 10 Points

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Wednesday at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden as the wartime leader paid his first visit overseas since Russia’s invasion in February this year.

Zelensky’s Washington visit was aimed at reinvigorating support for his country in the US and around the world at a time when there is concern that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies.

Zelensky vowed his country would never surrender to Russia while Biden reiterated his support saying that Kyiv will ‘never stand alone’.

Here are the ten points from Zelensky’s visit to the US:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given a hero’s welcome here as he stepped out of his war-ravaged country for the first time since the Russian invasion. Zelensky received a standing ovation from US lawmakers before addressing a joint session of Congress in Washington on Wednesday. Zelenskiy told the US Congress that aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, not charity and invoked American victory over the Nazis in a key World War Two battle to press for continued assistance. The Ukrainian President also said that a “just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but questioned if there could be such a peace for parents who have lost their children. US President Joe Biden promised his Ukrainian counterpart Wednesday that Kyiv will “never stand alone," as Volodymyr Zelensky took a hard line on the return of all territory seized by Russian forces. The United States said it would provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow’s relentless aerial attacks. The system is part of $1.85 billion in security assistance unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February. Biden, while standing alongside Zelensky at the White House, urged Americans and the world to keep supporting Kyiv in 2023. Zelensky, on his maiden wartime visit, was wearing his trademark olive green pants and sweater. Zelensky gave Biden the Ukrainian cross for military merit, offered by a captain of a HIMARS rocket unit it had been awarded to. The United States has sent about $50 billion in assistance to Kyiv as Europe’s biggest land conflict since 1945 drags on, killing tens of thousands, driving millions from their homes and reducing cities to ruins. On Wednesday, it pledged to provide Patriot missiles. Zelenskyy traveled to Washington aboard a US Air Force jet. The visit had been long sought by both sides, but the right conditions only came together in the last 10 days, U.S. officials said. Zelenskyy spent less than 10 hours in Washington before beginning the journey back to Ukraine.

