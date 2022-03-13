CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukraine Working with Israel, Turkey to Set Up Peace Talks with Russia, Says Negotiator

A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia stands on a street of the separatist-controlled village of Anadol during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 10. (Image: REUTERS file)

Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said, 'when it is worked out, there will be a meeting.'

Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday. "When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won't take long for us to get there," he said on national television.

first published:March 13, 2022, 17:15 IST