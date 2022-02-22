Ukraine's Borders Remain 'Unchangeable' Despite Russian Action, Says UN Ambassador

Ukraine’s borders remain “unchangeable" regardless of Russia’s recent actions, Kyiv’s ambassador to the United Nations told the Security Council.

“The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian federation," Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency meeting called after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine.

