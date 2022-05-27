CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukraine's Moscow-backed Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Russia
1-MIN READ

Ukraine's Moscow-backed Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Russia

Priests participate in a procession celebrating Orthodox Easter at the Iversky Monastery, a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) damaged by shelling, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2021. (AP File Photo)

The church in a statement after holding a council focused on Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine declared the "full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church"

The Moscow branch of Kyiv’s Orthodox church said Friday it was cutting ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, declaring “full independence” in a historic move against Russia’s spiritual authorities.

“We disagree with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow… on the war,” the church said in a statement after holding a council focused on Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine, where it declared the “full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church”.

first published:May 27, 2022, 23:32 IST