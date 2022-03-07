State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » World » Ukraine's President Seeks International Trade Embargo on Russia
1-MIN READ

Ukraine's President Seeks International Trade Embargo on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky (File photo/ AP)

Western sanctions imposed over Russia's military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Monday for new international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, proposing a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia.

Zelenskiy said the economic pressure needed to be increased, calling in effect for an international trade embargo on Russia.

“If the invasion continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed … for the sake of peace," he said in a video address, mentioning a boycott of Russian oil and oil products in particular.

“Boycott imports to Russia - if they do not adhere to civilised rules, then they should not receive goods and services from civilisation - let the war feed them," he said.

first published:March 07, 2022, 23:33 IST