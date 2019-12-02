Ukrainian Beauty Queen Barred for Being Mother Launches Legal Action Against Miss World
Didusenko was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018, but was dethroned after the organisers found out that she has a five-year-old son and disqualified from going on to compete for the Miss World title.
Veronika Didusenko, who was stripped of her Miss Ukraine 2018 title after the organisers discovered the model was divorced and has a child, holds her 4-year-old son before an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine October 8, 2018. Picture October 8, 2018. (Image: REUTERS)
Kiev: A former Miss Ukraine stripped of her crown and barred from competing for Miss World because she is a mother has launched legal action against the contest, demanding a rule change.
"We demand a change of rules, @missworld", allowing all women to participate, 24-year-old Veronika Didusenko said on her Instagram on Monday after launching a campaign called #righttobeamother.
Didusenko was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018, but was dethroned after the organisers found out that she has a five-year-old son and disqualified from going on to compete for the Miss World title.
"The reason I was not allowed to compete in Miss World after winning the title #MissUkraine is because I had been married and have a child," she wrote on Instagram.
The rules of Miss World ban mothers and married women from taking part in the beauty pageant and oblige the contestants to sign a corresponding agreement.
Didusenko accused organisers of "discrimination" and said that global beauty pageants "seem to be stuck in the dark ages".
"I don't want the crown back," she wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday.
"I want to get the rules changed for wider society." Didusenko has launched legal action in London claiming Miss World organisers are breaching the terms of the Equality Act of 2010 that protects against discrimination based on certain characteristics, including marriage, maternity and gender.
There has not yet been any comment from Miss World on the issue.
This year, the Miss World final will take place in London on December 14. Ukraine will be represented by Margaryta Pasha, a law student.
Miss World is the world's oldest beauty pageant, first held in Britain in 1951.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits