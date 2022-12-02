CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Ukrainian Embassies Receive 'Bloody Packages' Containing Animal Eyes After Spanish Letter Bombs
1-MIN READ

Ukrainian Embassies Receive 'Bloody Packages' Containing Animal Eyes After Spanish Letter Bombs

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 18:31 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

A member of police gestures outside of Ukrainian embassy after, Spanish police said, blast at embassy building injured one employee while handling a letter, in Madrid, Spain November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Austria

Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received “bloody packages" containing animal eyes, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Austria, a report in Reuters quoted spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko as saying.

The packages were also sent to general consulates in Naples and Krakow and the consulate in Brno and Czech Republic.

The move comes after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid.

In the first incident, an officer at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was injured when he opened a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador, prompting Kyiv to order greater security at all its representative offices abroad. Hours later, an arms company in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, received a similar package, police confirmed.

“We are studying the meaning of this message," Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security.

The report said that six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the US Embassy to Madrid, prompting Spain to step up security.

Nikolenko reportedly said that the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised. The report said that human faeces were left in front of the door of the Roman embassy.

Nikolenko also said that the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, which was subsequently not confirmed.

first published:December 02, 2022, 18:04 IST
last updated:December 02, 2022, 18:31 IST