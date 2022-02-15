Ukrainian Embassy Sources Say Situation Not Critical, 'Don't See Invasion Happening in Next 24 Hours'

The situation between the Ukraine and Russia is difficult, but not critical and any invasion is unlikely to happen in the next 24 hours, diplomatic sources in the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi said.

Ukraine has been facing such difficult situation since 2014 and the current developments between the two countries could still be defined as difficult, but not critical, they said.

The comment comes as several European countries have sounded alarm over a build-up of Russian troops around Ukraine and a potential invasion. Sources in the Ukrainian embassy further said that it hasn’t conveyed that an attack could happen anytime now.

They added that the Embassy would observe Unity Day tomorrow as declared by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“They tell us February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity,” President Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.

The embassy sources further said that it recommends Indian students to leave the country, however, it added that it’s not mandatory.

It lauded India for keeping its embassy open in the country and said it was a good sign. Meanwhile, several other countries have either moved or evacuated their embassies citing an ‘imminent invasion’.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday said he was ready to continue working with the West on security issues to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

“We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," Putin told a press conference following talks in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Putin said that “of course" Russia does not want war. But it “cannot turn a blind eye" to how Washington and NATO “freely interpret" the principle of the indivisibility of security — that no country should strengthen its security at the expense of others.

