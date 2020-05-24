WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ukrainian Lawmaker Found Dead With Gunshot Wound to Head, Says Minister

Representative image.

Representative image.

From May 2013 to March 2014, Valerii Davydenko was Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. He ran as an independent in last year's parliamentary election.

  • Reuters KIEV
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Share this:

A Ukrainian lawmaker was found shot dead in his office on Saturday, the deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

"The body of lawmaker Valerii Davydenko was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head," Gerashchenko wrote in a Facebook post, adding that police and prosecutors would investigate all possible reasons behind the death.

The body was found in the toilet of Davydenko's office.

From May 2013 to March 2014, Davydenko was Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. He ran as an independent in last year's parliamentary election.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading