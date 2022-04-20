Ukrainian Minesweeper Pup Patron Wins Hearts; Raises Fears That Russia Is Using Banned Bombs

A 2-year-old military dog, Patron, has become an internet sensation after detecting 90 explosive devices on Ukrainian soil following Russia’s so-called military operation in Ukraine.

The dog is a member of a Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and is a Jack Russell terrier trained to sniff out explosive devices. The dog has also been hailed as the ‘the mascot of Chernihiv’ and has acted as a morale booster for Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian civilians and pro-Ukraine media outlets who have used the story to highlight that the Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits remain lifted despite the fear that Russian forces may resume their offensive on the southeastern part of the nation.

The State Emergency Service Of Ukraine (SES) posted several videos of Patron, following which the pup turned into an internet celebrity. Wishes and messages poured in praise of Patron who has saved countless lives by discovering mines and bombs that Russia has planted.

“Our brave baby Patron has inspired an incredible number of talented artists and we are incredibly happy about it. This motivates us not to give up, no matter how hard it is, to keep the bar high and to go into battle with new strength, knowing how many people are still waiting for help and how many people believe in us,” the SES said in Telegram.

Patron’s video also raised suspicions that Russia may have been using landmines which are banned under Ottawa convention rules. Reports surfaced that banned landmines that can detect footsteps and kill or injure anyone within a 50ft radius were used by Russia, according to a Daily Mail report citing Human Rights Watch.

It said that POM-3 anti-personnel mines that failed to deploy were used in Kharkiv and ‘Medallion’ mines were also used – both of which are a threat to civilian populations and remain banned. Russia, however, is not a signatory to the 1997 International Mine Ban Treaty, which bans the usage of such mines.

The Washington Post in a report quoting Ukrainian officials said 54,000 mines and unexploded ordnance, which includes nearly 2,000 missiles, have been found and deactivated with more than 600 deminers working across Ukraine.

