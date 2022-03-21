CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls on Europe to Halt All Trade with Russia

File photo of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Image: AFP)

Volodymyr Zelensky asked European leaders to 'not sponsor the weapons of war of this country, of Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European leaders on Monday to cease all trade with Russia in an effort to pressure Moscow to halt its nearly month-long military assault on his country.

“Please do not sponsor the weapons of war of this country, of Russia. No euros for the occupiers. Close all of your ports to them. Don’t export them your goods. Deny energy resources. Push for Russia to leave Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address.

first published:March 21, 2022, 16:19 IST