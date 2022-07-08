CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UK's Ex-finance Minister Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed Boris Johnson as Next PM

AFP

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 21:23 IST

Finance Rishi Sunak announced his resignation, moments after Health Secretary Sajid Javid declared that he is stepping down. Pic/Twitter

Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country, the former finance minister said

British Conservative Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet helped spark an exodus of other ministers, on Friday declared his candidacy to become the party’s next leader.

“Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country,” the former finance minister said, presenting a slick video about his life story to launch the campaign on social media.

first published:July 08, 2022, 21:19 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 21:23 IST