UK’s Khalsa TV Surrenders License After Airing Violent Content Calling People To Engage In Violence

The UK-based broadcast channel Khalsa Television Limited surrendered its broadcast license after Ofcom, the UK media watchdog, sent it a draft notice to revoke its license after KTV, the TV channel catering to the British Sikh community, broadcasted content which could incite violence.

Ofcom put KTV off-air since March 31 after a programme titled ‘Prime Time’ was accused of airing content which was akin to giving an ‘indirect call to action for Sikhs to commit violence, up to and including murder’ by traveling to Punjab for the separatist Khalistani movement.

Jagjit Singh Jeeta in the program called on Sikhs to emulate the past acts of Sikh separatist leaders and commit acts of violence, including murder, which the Ofcom found was in violation of their broadcasting code.

“The presenter of the programme made a number of statements throughout the programme which, taken together, promoted violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause. This was a serious breach of our rules on incitement of crime and disorder,” Ofcom said in a statement in the aftermath of the airing of the programme.

Jeeta, during the program told the Sikh community to not limit themselves to demanding for an independent Khalistan on social media and urged them to join him to travel to Punjab.

Following the surrender of the license, the Ofcom also said the programme was violative of its protocols since there was a direct call for engaging in violence.

“The presenter repeatedly praised people who perpetrated terrorist incidents and violent crimes carried out in the name of the Khalistan secessionist movement or Sikhism and referenced them directly alongside his calls to travel to Punjab. The presenter specifically suggested that the objective of achieving an independent state of Khalistan should be pursued ‘at any cost’, including ‘through the power of the gun’,” the statement said.

KTV, however, sought to defend itself while surrendering its license, The Times of India, said in a report. While accepting it breached the code, it said the programme called for ‘peaceful protest’ in Punjab. “(It is a call) analogous to invoking the spirit of heroes like Admiral Nelson… It is a call to take inspiration, not necessarily to engage in crime,” KTV said, according to the Times Of India.

The Sikh Press Association accused OfCom of of religious discrimination and claimed they were influenced by India’s nationalist politics, further claiming Sikh activism is portrayed as violent in India.

KTV was being tracked by Ofcom for its previous offenses. In 2021, the channel was fined £50,000 for airing content which contained potential to incite violence.

The channel is also accused of peddling potentially harmful medical advice earlier in their programmes Acupressure Show and Homeopathic Clinic in 2018.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV and AP Results Inter 2022 here