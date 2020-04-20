WORLD

UK's Main Concern is to Prevent Second Coronavirus Wave, Says PM's Spokesman

People applaud during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain. (Reuters)

The big concern is a second peak, that is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy, the spokesman told reporters.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Britain needs to be sure that any lifting or easing of social distancing measures does not lead to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again. What we need to be certain of is that if we move to lift some of the social distancing measures it isn't going to lead to the virus starting to spread exponentially again."

