UK's Opposition Labour Party Agrees to Boris Johnson's Call for December Election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the EU's decision to delay Brexit had met his demand to remove the threat of a disorderly divorce, and 'we will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign'.

October 29, 2019
London: Britain's main opposition Labour party said Tuesday it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a December election, although the date remains to be fixed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the EU's decision to delay Brexit had met his demand to remove the threat of a disorderly divorce, and "we will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen".

