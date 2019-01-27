UK's Prince Philip Apologises to Woman Injured in Car Crash, Says Report

Britain's Prince Philip has said he is "deeply sorry" about the injury suffered by a woman in a car crash he was involved in over a week ago, according to a report in the Sunday Mirror.The newspaper published a copy of a letter written by the 97-year-old royal to Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist when the Kia she was in collided with the prince's Land Rover."I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident... I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences," said the letter, signed by Philip in blue pen.The crash, which left the prince's vehicle on its side, happened as he pulled out of a side road onto a busy main road near the royal country residence in Norfolk, eastern England.Philip was uninjured in the January 17 accident, while the driver of the Kia sustained cuts to the knee.Fairweather, a passenger in the Kia, had complained to the Sunday Mirror last weekend that she had not received an apology from the prince."I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured," said Philip in the letter dated January 21, according to this Sunday's report."I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury."Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-colour jokes, retired from public life in 2017 and underwent a hip replacement operation last April.The accident stirred up what The Sun described as Britain's "age-old debate" about whether and when the elderly should give up driving.Images published the weekend following the crash appeared to show the prince behind the wheel of a replacement Land Rover Freelander on his wife Queen Elizabeth II's private Sandringham estate.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.