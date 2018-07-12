GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UK's Theresa May Says Brexit Delivers People's Wishes After Donald Trump Casts Doubt

"What we're doing is delivering on the vote of the British people ... that's what our proposal does," Theresa May told reporters when asked about Donald Trump's comment.

Reuters

Updated:July 12, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
Donald Trump talks to Theresa May during a family photo ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO Summit in Brussels. (Image: Reuters)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday her new proposal for Brexit delivers what Britons voted for, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump who said he was unsure whether the different route May was taking fulfilled the wishes of the people.

"What we're doing is delivering on the vote of the British people ... that's what our proposal does," May told reporters when asked about Trump's comment.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
