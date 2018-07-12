English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UK's Theresa May Says Brexit Delivers People's Wishes After Donald Trump Casts Doubt
"What we're doing is delivering on the vote of the British people ... that's what our proposal does," Theresa May told reporters when asked about Donald Trump's comment.
Donald Trump talks to Theresa May during a family photo ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO Summit in Brussels. (Image: Reuters)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday her new proposal for Brexit delivers what Britons voted for, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump who said he was unsure whether the different route May was taking fulfilled the wishes of the people.
"What we're doing is delivering on the vote of the British people ... that's what our proposal does," May told reporters when asked about Trump's comment.
"What we're doing is delivering on the vote of the British people ... that's what our proposal does," May told reporters when asked about Trump's comment.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
