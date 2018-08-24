English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ultimate Revenge: Indonesian Man Pays Rs 7.3 Lakh Alimony to Ex-Wife… In Coins
The civil servant arrived at court hauling a dozen sacks filled with small change, a hefty payment that weighed about 890 kg.
Loading...
Solo (Indonesia): An Indonesian civil servant who owed his ex-wife a large alimony has paid back some $10,000 worth of missed payments -- in coins.
Dwi Susilarto arrived at court on Thursday hauling a dozen sacks filled with 153 million rupiah ($10,500 or Rs 7,33,586) in small change, a hefty payment that weighed in at about 890 kilograms (1,960 pounds), his lawyer said.
A fight nearly broke out between the man and his ex-wife's lawyer, who refused to count the money transported in a wheelbarrow pushed by the 54-year-old and two friends.
Susilarto's lawyer denied that his client was trying to insult ex-wife Hermi Setyowati.
The man's low public service salary forced him to reach out to friends after the court in the town of Karanganyar in Central Java ordered him to pay back some nine years' worth of unpaid alimony, said the lawyer Sutarto, who goes by one name.
"I was honestly surprised too (at the payment), but my client said the money was donated by friends and family who gave most of it to him in coins," he told AFP on Friday.
"There was no intention to insult anyone -- that's all he has."
Setyowati, who eventually accepted the funds, wasn't buying her former husband's excuse.
"This is insulting — it's like calling me poor," she was quoted by local media as saying.
The court ordered its staff to count the money.
Also Watch
Dwi Susilarto arrived at court on Thursday hauling a dozen sacks filled with 153 million rupiah ($10,500 or Rs 7,33,586) in small change, a hefty payment that weighed in at about 890 kilograms (1,960 pounds), his lawyer said.
A fight nearly broke out between the man and his ex-wife's lawyer, who refused to count the money transported in a wheelbarrow pushed by the 54-year-old and two friends.
Susilarto's lawyer denied that his client was trying to insult ex-wife Hermi Setyowati.
The man's low public service salary forced him to reach out to friends after the court in the town of Karanganyar in Central Java ordered him to pay back some nine years' worth of unpaid alimony, said the lawyer Sutarto, who goes by one name.
"I was honestly surprised too (at the payment), but my client said the money was donated by friends and family who gave most of it to him in coins," he told AFP on Friday.
"There was no intention to insult anyone -- that's all he has."
Setyowati, who eventually accepted the funds, wasn't buying her former husband's excuse.
"This is insulting — it's like calling me poor," she was quoted by local media as saying.
The court ordered its staff to count the money.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...