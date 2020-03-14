UN Asks Staff to Work from Home Until April 12 to Mitigate Coronavirus Spread

All UN staff have been asked to telecommute until April 12 unless their physical presence is required at the workplace, the global body has said, taking steps to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Following extensive consultations with senior management, including the Medical Director, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken the decision to step up precautionary measures at UN headquarters to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the UN spokesperson said in a statement.

Effective from March 16 to April 12, all UN staff will be required to telecommute unless their physical presence in the workplace is needed to carry out essential services, it said.

"After three weeks, we will assess the necessity of maintaining a reduced level of staff in the building," the statement said.

It added that these measures are aimed at reducing the physical presence at United Nations headquarters while continuing to deliver on the mandates.

"It is essential that we reduce social contact to a minimum and follow the clear instructions of the World Health Organization to minimise the risks of transmitting the infection," it said.

Guterres and senior management continue to monitor the situation and will take further measures as needed.

Last week, the Permanent Mission of the Philippines had informed the UN Medical Services that one of its delegates has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The delegate was last at the UN headquarters on March 9 for about 30 minutes around mid-day and visited only one meeting room, which has gone through three cleaning cycles since then. The delegate did not have contact with UN staff but met two delegates from another mission. UN Medical services is reaching out to them.

At the daily press briefing, Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that measures are being taken to reduce, as much as possible, the footprint of people going into the UN building.

"What is important and to remember is that the UN's work will continue. We will continue to support peacekeeping operations. We will continue to support our humanitarian operations. Our colleagues will continue to work on the budget. Things will be done from home," he said.

He said that if member states or the Security Council decide to hold meetings, the UN will support them in whatever way it can.

"But there will have to be critical meetings of the Security Council to renew mandates, critical meetings of the Budget Committee to approve budgets. We will support those. It may be not with the number of interpreters that we like to have, but the work of the UN will continue," Dujarric said.

In a video message recorded on Friday afternoon, Guterres assured the world that the COVID-19 virus will peak, and the global economy will recover but, until then, "we must act together to slow the spread of the virus and look after each other".

In the face of a health crisis "unlike any other in our lifetimes", said the Secretary-General, it is natural to feel anxious, worried and confused. "The most vulnerable in society are also the most affected, and the social and economic fallout will affect most of us for months to come".

However, "this is a time for prudence, not panic. Science, not stigma. Facts, not fear," Guterres said.

He added that the pandemic can still be controlled, preventing infections and saving lives, but it will take "unprecedented personal, national and international action".

This will involve putting effective containment strategies into place; activating and enhancing emergency response systems; dramatically increasing testing capacity and care for patients; readying hospitals, and developing life-saving medical interventions.

The crisis has shown the importance of international cooperation, with governments working together to revitalise economies, expand public investment and ensure support for the most vulnerable.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the launch on Friday of a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to make it easier for private individuals, corporations and institutions anywhere in the world to come together to directly contribute to fighting the pandemic.

"We are at a critical point in the global response to COVID-19. We need everyone to get involved in this massive effort to keep the world safe," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Funds will go towards supporting actions outlined in the WHO's COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, to enable all countries particularly those most vulnerable and at-risk, and with the weakest health systems to prepare for and respond to the crisis.