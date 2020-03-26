WORLD

1-MIN READ

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns Kabul Gurdwara Attack, Says United Nations Stand in Solidarity with Citizens, Afghan Govt

File photo of UN chief Antonio Guterres. (Image : Reuters)

On Wednesday, at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
New York: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 25 people and injured many others, reiterating that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable, his spokesman said.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Secretary-General condemns the attack...in Kabul on a Sikh-Hindu temple in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Secretary General Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that the Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

"The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan and will continue supporting efforts to bring peace to their country," the statement said.

