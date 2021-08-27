UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns Terrorist Attack at Kabul Airport

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport and said the incident “underscores the volatility" of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and “strengthens our resolve as the world body continues to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people. Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 15 others, according to reports.

“The Secretary General is following with great concern the ongoing situation in Kabul and especially at the airport. He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed. He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing.

“This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," he said.

Responding to questions on the situation in Afghanistan, Dujarric said the UN is conducting headcount of the casualties and those injured and added that as far as we know at this moment, there is no casualties of UN staff.

“I think we did have a few number of staff around the airport, but they’re all reported safe and sound," he said.

Dujarric said the UN has not at this point “counted ourselves the number of killed and wounded. We’re basing our information on what we’re getting from local sources and other places."

He said there is no information about perpetrators of the attack, “but clearly, anyone who would intentionally commit such a crime of targeting civilians in a crowd where there are desperate people, there are children, is just heinous and horrendous, to say the least." .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here