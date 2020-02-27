UN Chief Antonio Guterres 'Very Saddened' by Casualties in Delhi Riots, Calls for 'Maximum Restraint'

New Delhi: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "very saddened" by the death toll and injuries sustained during the protests in Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"He is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi and as he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided," Dujarric said in response to a reporter's question at his daily briefing.

People "should be allowed to demonstrate peacefully, and that security forces show restraint. This is SG's constant position," he added.

Furthermore, the UN spokesperson said that they are "following the situation."

As many as 30 people have died in clashes this week and about 200 have been injured.

One of those killed is police Head Constable Ratan Lal.

Several businesses, residences and at least one mosque have been damaged in the riots.