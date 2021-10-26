UN Chief Calls for 'Immediate' Release of Sudan PM Detained in Coup

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for the immediate release of Sudan’s prime minister, who was detained in a military coup.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok “must be released immediately," Guterres said as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the putsch in Sudan.

On Monday soldiers detained Hamdok, his ministers and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, who have been heading a transition to full civilian rule following the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Meanwhile, the government of Hamdok on Tuesday called for his immediate release, after the country’s army chief said the civilian leader was staying with him after a coup.

The call for Hamdok’s release came in a statement from the information ministry which appealed for “liberation of everyone" arrested on Monday with Hamdok. This included his wife, several of his ministers, and civilian members of the council that was in charge of the country’s transition to full civilian rule.

