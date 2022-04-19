CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UN Chief Denounces Russia's Fresh Offensive in Eastern Ukraine, Calls for 4-day Truce

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Image: UN Chief Guterres/AFP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a 'humanitarian pause' from Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday on April 24

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced Russia’s fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine and called for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week. “Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine,” Guterres told reporters.

“The intense concentration of forces and firepower makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive,” he said as he called for a “humanitarian pause” from Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday on April 24.

first published:April 19, 2022, 21:11 IST