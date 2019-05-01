Take the pledge to vote

UN Chief Hopes Member States Abide by UN Sanctions Committee's Decision on Masood Azhar

The spokesperson for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric said the decision on Masood Azhar was the work of a "well-established mechanism" and he is hoping that member states abide by it.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
United Nations: With the UN Security Council designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed hope that all member states abide by the decisions of the Sanctions Committee that has subjected the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief to an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban.

The spokesperson for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric in response to a question by PTI on the Secretary General's reaction to the designation of Azhar by the Sanctions Committee said, "This is the work of a well-established mechanism through the Sanctions Committee of the Security Council. It is a big part of the United Nations work in the fight against terrorism.

"It's always good when all member states of the security council agree on something. We would, of course, hope that all member states abide by those decisions," he said.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

The US, France along with the UK had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February.

A Security Council member said Germany, Belgium and Poland also co-sponsored the proposal, adding that there has been new unity in this regard and these three delegations also supported the proposal to list Azhar.
