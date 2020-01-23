UN Chief Says Mistrust among People Worrisome, Govts Must Respect Civil Space

Davos: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said growing mistrust among people across countries is worrisome and the governments must take corrective steps.
"At least 66 countries last year had huge demonstrations and this underlying mistrust is worrisome," the UN chief said here at the WEF 2020.
"Governments must understand they need to give voice to people, they must respect freedom of press and also give space to the civil society.
"At the same time, it is also a must to ensure that the globalisation has equitable benefits for everyone in the society," he said.
Asked how difficult it was to be UN chief in such a polarised world, Guterres said he was an engineer by profession and complex issues do not bother him.
"I believe in UN being a platform for everyone to come together and try to find a solution, but it is not possible always to have a consensus and that shouldn't be a deterrent to our efforts," he said.
Asked how difficult it was to be UN chief in such a polarised world, Guterres said he was an engineer by profession and complex issues do not bother him.
"I believe in UN being a platform for everyone to come together and try to find a solution, but it is not possible always to have a consensus and that shouldn't be a deterrent to our efforts," he said.