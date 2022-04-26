CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » UN Chief Tells Russia That Ukraine Ceasefire is Needed as Soon as Possible
1-MIN READ

UN Chief Tells Russia That Ukraine Ceasefire is Needed as Soon as Possible

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Image: UN Chief Guterres/AFP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow on Tuesday that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution”, Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

first published:April 26, 2022, 17:15 IST