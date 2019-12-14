Take the pledge to vote

UN Climate Summit Stretches Past Deadline as Rifts among Countries bring Talks to a Stalemate

Several participants in the talks from almost 200 countries raised concerns that the current texts drafted overnight would backtrack the 2015 Paris agreement.

Associated Press

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
UN Climate Summit Stretches Past Deadline as Rifts among Countries bring Talks to a Stalemate
Carolina Schmidt, Chile's Minister of Environment and President of the 2019 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) attends a meeting with delegates during COP25 in Madrid, Spain, December 14, 2019. (Reuters)

Madrid: Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as UN talks drag on beyond the official deadline.

Officials from almost 200 countries met early Saturday to examine new texts drafted overnight.

Many nations and observers said the latest versions risked backtracking on existing commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and didn't reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.

Chile's environment minister, Carolina Schmidt, who is chairing the two-week talks in Madrid, urged countries to recognize the "overall balance" of the latest drafts and called on officials to "show the outside world that we deliver, that multilateralism works."

