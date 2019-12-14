UN Climate Summit Stretches Past Deadline as Rifts among Countries bring Talks to a Stalemate

Madrid: Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as UN talks drag on beyond the official deadline.

Officials from almost 200 countries met early Saturday to examine new texts drafted overnight.

Many nations and observers said the latest versions risked backtracking on existing commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and didn't reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.

Chile's environment minister, Carolina Schmidt, who is chairing the two-week talks in Madrid, urged countries to recognize the "overall balance" of the latest drafts and called on officials to "show the outside world that we deliver, that multilateralism works."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.