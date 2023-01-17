CHANGE LANGUAGE
Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Saeed's Kin Involved in 26/11 Attack, Declared Global Terrorist by UN
1-MIN READ

Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Saeed's Kin Involved in 26/11 Attack, Declared Global Terrorist by UN

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 07:27 IST

United Nations, United States/New Delhi

Abdul Rehman Makki, leader of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa, seen addressing a rally in Lahore, in this file photo from 2012 (Image: AFP)

The bid to designate Makki as a global terrorist has failed on previous occasions due to Chinese interference

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late on Monday night listed Abdul Rehman Makki, a Pakistan-based terrorist, as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, who with the help of ISI and the Pakistan deep state planned and orchestrated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The designation of Makki is a win for India and the world’s war on terror as China was forced to remove the technical hold and list him under the UNSC’s ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

Previous bids by India and a joint bid by the United States and India could not ensure the enlistment of Makki as China put a technical hold in June 2022. China remained persistent for the last six months, creating a challenge for the incumbent government to ensure partner countries remain in favour.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Abdul Rehman Makki
  2. UNSC
first published:January 17, 2023, 07:01 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 07:27 IST
