UN Detects Virus Cases In Syrian Refugee Camp In Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan: The U.N. agency for refugees says it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan, which are home to more than 100,000 Syrians displaced by that countrys civil war.

The UNHCR says the two patients have been transferred to quarantine facilities and their neighbors have been isolated as more testing is carried out.

