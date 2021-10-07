CHANGE LANGUAGE
UN Ends Yemen War Crimes Probe in Historic Defeat at Rights Body

United Nations human rights investigators say they have turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. (File photo: Reuters)

The United Nations Human Rights Council narrowly agreed on Thursday to end the mandate of its independent investigators who have found that all sides in Yemen's conflict have committed acts that may amount to war crimes.

Saudi Arabia lobbied heavily against the Western resolution that would have extended by two years the mandate of the independent team who have documented possible war crimes in Yemen, including by the Riyadh-led coalition, activists said.

The vote at the 47-member Geneva forum was 21 countries against the resolution presented by the Netherlands, with 18 in favour, seven abstentions and one delegation absent (Ukraine).

first published:October 07, 2021, 21:12 IST