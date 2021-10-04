CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UN Experts Cite War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity in Libya

United Nations human rights investigators say they have turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. (File photo: Reuters)

The first findings from outside experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council chronicle accounts of crimes like murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape.

United Nations human rights investigators say they have turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. The first findings from outside experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council released Monday chronicle accounts of crimes like murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape.

The fact-finding mission could send a potent signal to key international and regional powers amid violence and mistreatment that has wracked Libya since the fall of former autocrat Moammar Gadhafi a decade ago.

first published:October 04, 2021, 18:04 IST