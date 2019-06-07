UN Experts Seek Inquiry into 'Unlawful' Drug Related Killings in Philippines
11 independent experts in a joint statement said President Rodrigo Duterte has "incited violence against alleged drug pushers and others" and intimidated activists and Supreme Court judges.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Geneva: United Nations human rights experts called on Friday for an international investigation into unlawful deaths and police killings linked to a crackdown on drugs in the Philippines.
The 11 independent experts accused President Rodrigo Duterte of publicly intimidating activists and Supreme Court judges, degrading women and inciting violence against alleged drug pushers and others.
There was no immediate response from Duterte or the Manila government. He came to power in 2016 promising to eradicate drugs and crime, and this year said he would step up that campaign.
The experts urged the U.N. Human Rights Council, whose 47 member states open a three-week session on June 24, to launch an independent inquiry into what they called a sharp deterioration in human rights across the country.
"We have recorded a staggering number of unlawful deaths and police killings in the context of the so-called war on drugs, as well as killings of human rights defenders," said the experts who included Agnes Callamard, the UN investigator on extrajudicial executions.
“The Government has shown no indication that they will step up to fulfil their obligation to conduct prompt and full investigations into these cases,” they added in their joint statement issued in Geneva.
The top enforcer of the war on drugs in the Philippines last month dared prosecutors to go after him for the deaths of thousands of people, after activists warned that his election to the Senate could insulate him from legal action.
Ronald dela Rosa, Duterte's top lieutenant in the crackdown, and the government insist that the more than 5,000 suspected drug dealers whom police have killed in anti-narcotics operations had all put up a fight.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 73.30 Crore in Two Days
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- Here's Why Shahid Kapoor has Never Been Able to Maintain Long Distance Relationships
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s