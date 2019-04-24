Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns 'Shocking' Mass Executions in Saudi Arabia

Michelle Bachelet's office the beheadings in six cities across Saudi Arabia were carried out despite repeated warnings from rights officials about lack of due process.

Associated Press

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UN Human Rights Chief Condemns 'Shocking' Mass Executions in Saudi Arabia
File photo of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.
Loading...
Berlin: The UN's human rights chief is calling Saudi Arabia's mass execution of 37 men, including three who were sentenced as minors, "shocking" and "abhorrent." Michelle Bachelet's office said on Wednesday the beheadings in six cities across Saudi Arabia were carried out on Tuesday despite repeated warnings from rights officials about lack of due process.

The men mostly belonged to the minority Shiite branch of Islam and had been convicted of terrorism-related crimes. The body and severed head of a convicted Sunni extremist were pinned to a pole as a public warning.

Bachelet said it was "particularly abhorrent that at least three of those killed were minors at the time of their sentencing."

She urged Saudi Arabia to review its counterterror legislation, expressly prohibit the death penalty for minors and halt pending executions.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram