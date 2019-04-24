English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UN Human Rights Chief Condemns 'Shocking' Mass Executions in Saudi Arabia
Michelle Bachelet's office the beheadings in six cities across Saudi Arabia were carried out despite repeated warnings from rights officials about lack of due process.
File photo of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.
Loading...
Berlin: The UN's human rights chief is calling Saudi Arabia's mass execution of 37 men, including three who were sentenced as minors, "shocking" and "abhorrent." Michelle Bachelet's office said on Wednesday the beheadings in six cities across Saudi Arabia were carried out on Tuesday despite repeated warnings from rights officials about lack of due process.
The men mostly belonged to the minority Shiite branch of Islam and had been convicted of terrorism-related crimes. The body and severed head of a convicted Sunni extremist were pinned to a pole as a public warning.
Bachelet said it was "particularly abhorrent that at least three of those killed were minors at the time of their sentencing."
She urged Saudi Arabia to review its counterterror legislation, expressly prohibit the death penalty for minors and halt pending executions.
The men mostly belonged to the minority Shiite branch of Islam and had been convicted of terrorism-related crimes. The body and severed head of a convicted Sunni extremist were pinned to a pole as a public warning.
Bachelet said it was "particularly abhorrent that at least three of those killed were minors at the time of their sentencing."
She urged Saudi Arabia to review its counterterror legislation, expressly prohibit the death penalty for minors and halt pending executions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Anisha in Cuddle-Filled Pic
- Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results