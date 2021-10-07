UN Launches Strategy to Vaccinate 40% of Global Population Against Covid-19 by Year-end

Asserting that vaccine inequality is the "best ally" of the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched a global COVID-19 vaccination strategy that aims at vaccinating 40 per cent of people in all countries by this year-end, and 70 per cent by the middle of 2022. According to the World Health Organisation, it had set a target to vaccinate 10 per cent population of every country, economy and territory by the end of September, but by that date 56 countries had not been able to do so, the vast majority of these are countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Vaccine inequality is the best ally of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is allowing variants to develop and run wild, condemning the world to millions more deaths, and prolonging an economic slowdown that could cost trillions of dollars, Guterres said at a joint virtual press conference with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The new strategy outlines a plan for achieving WHO's targets to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population of every country by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

Launching the Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy with WHO, Guterres said the plan is a costed, coordinated and credible path out of the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere. This detailed plan of action, drawn up by the World Health Organisation, is designed to get vaccines, as it was said, into the arms of 40 per cent of people in all countries by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by the middle of 2022, Guterres said.

It is based on a thorough scientific analysis of the evolving pandemic; the effectiveness of vaccines; the cost of procuring and delivering them; and global demand and supply, he added. Guterres said with vaccine production now at nearly 1.5 billion doses per month, the world can reach 40 per cent of people in all countries by year-end if we can mobilise some USD 8 billion to ensure that distribution is equitable.

Ghebreyesus said while science has played its part by delivering powerful, life-saving tools faster than for any outbreak in history, the concentration of those tools in the hands of a few countries and companies has led to a global catastrophe, with the rich protected, while the poor remain exposed to a deadly virus. "We can still achieve the targets for this year and next, but it will take a level of political commitment, action and cooperation, beyond what we have seen to date, he said.

In order to achieve the global vaccination targets, WHO said there should be a three-step approach to vaccination, with all older adults, health workers, and high-risk groups of all ages, in every country vaccinated first, followed by the full adult age group in every country and lastly extended vaccination of adolescents. Vaccinating 70 per cent of the global population requires at least 11 billion vaccine doses, WHO said, adding that by the end of September, just over 6 billion doses had already been administered worldwide.

"With global vaccine production now at nearly 1.5 billion doses per month, there is sufficient vaccine from a supply perspective to achieve the global vaccination targets provided that there is equitable distribution of those doses, it said. Substantial financing has already been invested to procure most of the required vaccine doses for low- and lower-middle-income countries through COVAX, the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) and bilateral contracts. There needs to be additional investment to secure the remaining vaccine doses for these countries as well as investment to support in-country delivery, WHO said.

Outlining the priority actions needed to achieve the targets, the WHO said all countries must establish updated national COVID-19 vaccine targets and plans defining dose requirements to guide manufacturing investment and vaccine redistribution, and financial and programmatic resource needs to guide internal planning and external support. Countries with high vaccine coverage must swap vaccine delivery schedules, with COVAX and AVAT to enhance coverage in countries in need and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers must prioritise and fulfil COVAX and AVAT contracts as a matter of urgency, the global health body said.

