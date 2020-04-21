WORLD

1-MIN READ

UN Member States Demand 'Equitable' Access to Future Covid-19 Vaccines

Representative image.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.

  • AFP United Nations
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
The 193 members of the UN General Assembly have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.

The resolution on Monday also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

