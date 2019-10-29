Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

UN Nuclear Watchdog Picks Argentina's Rafael Grossi as Next Chief

Grossi had been running neck-and-neck with Amano's former right-hand man and current acting director general, Cornel Feruta of Romania.

Reuters

Updated:October 29, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UN Nuclear Watchdog Picks Argentina's Rafael Grossi as Next Chief
nternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters is pictured in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board on Tuesday picked Argentina's Rafael Grossi to become the agency's next chief, and he immediately pledged to act independently and neutrally on issues including Iran.

Grossi, 58, succeeded Yukiya Amano, who died in office.

Grossi had been running neck-and-neck with Amano's former right-hand man and current acting director general, Cornel Feruta of Romania, in repeated votes by the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors until Grossi took the lead on Monday.

Grossi, who had the early support of heavyweights including Brazil and the United States, reached the two-thirds of votes required on Tuesday, with 24 countries backing him. His appointment will now be signed off on by another board meeting and a wider meeting of all member states, both formalities.

"I will do my job and I think my job is to implement the mandate in a manner which is independent, which is fair, which is neutral," Grossi told reporters after the vote when asked about Iran, declining to go into specifics.

Diplomats do not expect a major shift under Grossi in the IAEA's stance on its most high-profile issues, such as policing Iran's deal with major powers, which Iran is breaching step by step in response to crippling U.S. economic sanctions.

"What I think is important is that I give my member states and the international community the guarantee that I am absolutely independent and impermeable to pressure," said Grossi, a veteran of nuclear diplomacy and currently Argentina's ambassador to the IAEA.

The IAEA board aims to have Grossi take office by Jan. 1. Grossi said that might happen earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram