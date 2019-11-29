UN Offers to Assess Bangladesh's Plan to Relocate 100,000 Rohingya Refugees to Island
Kelly Clements, a deputy high commissioner of the UNHCR, told reporters in Dhaka that the UN wanted to be 'engaged' in the proposed refugee relocation, which has been criticised by rights groups.
A file photo of Rohingya refugees at a construction site in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
Dhaka: A UN envoy on Thursday offered technical expertise to Bangladesh to assess arrangements on an island where the South Asian country plans to shift about 100,000 Rohingya refugees.
Kelly Clements, a deputy high commissioner of the UNHCR, told reporters in Dhaka that the UN wanted to be "engaged" in the proposed refugee relocation, which has been criticised by rights groups.
"We have offered and told the government that we'd like to be engaged and understand better their plans. We have offered our technical experts to come... and assess and see what arrangements have been made," she said.
Nearly a million Rohingya, including some 740,000 who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state, are now living in squalid camps in Cox's Bazar, southeastern Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has constructed facilities for some 100,000 people on Bhashan Char, an island in the cyclone-prone coastal belt, and says it is ready to shift the refugees from the crowded settlements.
But aid agencies and rights groups have opposed the idea.
Bangladesh has recently been erecting barbed-wire fences around the Cox's Bazaar camps, a move that the Human Rights Watch (HRW) compared with building an "open air prison".
Clements said the fencing "is not always the best answer in terms of security." "Obviously we'll try to see how it can be implemented in a way that doesn't adversely affect the refugee community nor the host," she said.
In a reply to a question on the refugees' chances of repatriation, she said it would be "extremely difficult to set a timeline".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'We're In a State of Emergency': Ankur Tewari's Song 'Dhuaan Dhuaan' Is an SOS For Climate Change Action
- Oldest American Who Was Alive When Theodore Roosevelt Was President Dies at Age of 114
- Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Pictures with Shaheen, Says She Struggles for Best Birthday Caption
- 2 Men's Singles, 1 Women's Singles and No Women's Doubles: Why PBL is Sticking to No-parity Model
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart