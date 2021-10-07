CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UN Rights Body Agrees to Establish Investigator on Afghanistan

Taliban fighters sit on the back of a pickup truck as they stop on a hillside in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The U.N. Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to appoint a special rapporteur on Afghanistan to probe violations carried out by the Taliban and other parties to the conflict there.

The vote on the resolution brought by the European Union was 28 states in favour with five against - including China, Pakistan and Russia - and 14 abstentions at the 47-member state forum.

A special rapporteur on Afghanistan would start work in March and be supported by U.N. experts in legal analysis, forensics and women's rights, according to the EU resolution. U.N. High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet already has a mandate from the Council to monitor the situation until March.

first published:October 07, 2021, 21:54 IST