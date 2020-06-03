UN Rights Chief Slams 'Structural Racism' in US after Widespread Protests

The UN rights chief decried Wednesday "structural racism" in the United States, and voiced alarm at the "unprecedented assault" on journalists covering protests across the country after George Floyd's death in custody.

"The voices calling for an end to the killings of unarmed African Americans need to be heard. The voices calling for an end to police violence need to be heard. And the voices calling for an end to the endemic and structural racism that blights US society need to be heard," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"What has been happening is an unprecedented assault on journalists," she added.