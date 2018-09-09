English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UN Rights Commissioner Blasts Egypt's 75 Death Sentences
Michelle Bachelet, UN human rights commissioner voiced concern over the sentences passed along with 47 life sentences in a case involving 739 defendants from a 2013 sit-in protest by supporters of an Islamist president ousted by the military.
Michelle Bachelet speaks in Geneva, Switzerland, September 3, 2018.REUTERS
Cairo: The UN human rights commissioner says it will be an "irreversible miscarriage of justice" if the death sentences issued by an Egyptian court against 75 people, including top Muslim Brotherhood leaders, are carried out.
In a Sunday statement, Michelle Bachelet voiced concern over the sentences passed the previous day along with 47 life sentences in a case involving 739 defendants from a 2013 sit-in protest by supporters of an Islamist president ousted by the military.
She said the defendants were tried en masse and not permitted individual legal representation or to present evidence in their defense. The prosecution, she added, did not provide sufficient evidence to prove individual guilt.
The 739 faced charges ranging from murder and property damage to inciting violence. Their sentences can be appealed.
