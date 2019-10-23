Take the pledge to vote

UN Saying 'No' to Hatred of Any Kind, for Protecting Human Rights, Says Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres said that the UN is working for a 'fair globalisation and bold climate action' and striving to maintain peace while bringing life-saving aid to millions caught up in armed conflict.

PTI

October 23, 2019
UN Saying 'No' to Hatred of Any Kind, for Protecting Human Rights, Says Antonio Guterres
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The United Nations is saying a firm "no" to hatred of any kind and will continue to focus on the real problems of people "at this time of turbo-charged change", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

The UN is becoming "ever more agile and accountable" and protecting human rights and promoting gender equality, Guterres said in his message to mark the 74th UN Day on Thursday, released here by UN India.

He said the UN is working for a "fair globalisation and bold climate action" and striving to maintain peace while bringing life-saving aid to millions caught up in armed conflict.

The secretary-general, also referred to as the chief administrative officer of the UN, said the day highlights the enduring ideals of the charter which entered into force on this date 74 years ago. "Amid stormy global seas, the charter remains our shared moral anchor," he said.

The UN is becoming "ever more agile and accountable" as enhancing support to countries. "We are pushing for human rights and gender equality and saying 'no' to hatred of any kind".

The name "United Nations", coined by then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was first used in UN's declaration of Jan.1, 1942, during World War-II, when representatives of 26 nations extended their support to continue fighting together against the axis powers.

On April 25, 1945, in San Francisco (US), 50 countries met and started drafting UN's charter, which was adopted on June 25, 1945. The charter took effect on Oct. 24, 1945, when the UN began operations.

Maintaining international peace and security, protecting human rights, delivering humanitarian aid, promoting sustainable development, and upholding international laws are among UN's objectives.

Guterres said the UN will continue to remain focussed on people's real problems "at this time of turbo-charged change".

Next year marks UN's 75th anniversary. "This milestone is a critical moment to shape our future, together," he said, adding, "Let us advance the well-being of 'we the peoples".

