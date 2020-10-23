News18 Logo

UN Says Libyan Sides Sign Countrywide Cease-fire Deal

The United Nations says the two sides in Libyan military talks have reached historic achievement with a permanent ceasefire agreement across the wartorn North African country.

GENEVA: The United Nations says the two sides in Libyan military talks have reached historic achievement with a permanent cease-fire agreement across the war-torn North African country.

After mediation led by U.N. envoy Stephanie Turco Williams this week, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the United Nations called an important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya.

Details were not immediately available, but the two sides were taking part in a signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday morning.

  First Published: October 23, 2020, 15:03 IST
