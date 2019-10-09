English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Turkey’s Military Offensive in Syria
The closed door meeting, set for late Thursday morning, was requested by European members Belgium, France, Germany and Britain.
Turkish President Recep Erdogan arrives for the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (Image: AP)
United Nations: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, diplomats said Wednesday.
The closed door meeting, set for late Thursday morning, was requested by European members Belgium, France, Germany and Britain, they said.
