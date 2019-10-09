UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Turkey’s Military Offensive in Syria

United Nations: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, diplomats said Wednesday.

The closed door meeting, set for late Thursday morning, was requested by European members Belgium, France, Germany and Britain, they said.

