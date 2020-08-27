WORLD

1-MIN READ

UN Syria Talks Resume After Virus Cases Forced Suspension

The U.N. envoy for Syria says talks between government, opposition and civil society delegations will resume Thursday after a threeday pause caused by positive cases of coronavirus among four participants.

GENEVA: The U.N. envoy for Syria says talks between government, opposition and civil society delegations will resume Thursday after a three-day pause caused by positive cases of coronavirus among four participants.

Geir Pedersen says the talks will resume with all the necessary precautions after medical advisers deemed that earlier positive cases did not pose any additional risk of spread.

The delegations are discussing a possible new constitution for the war-battered country a step Pedersen has called a prospective door-opener to a final resolution of Syria’s devastating nine-year civil war.

The meeting is the first of its kind in nine months. The pandemic forced the postponement of an earlier meeting in March. Participants were tested for coronavirus before and after arrival in Geneva, Pedersen’s office has said.

  First Published: August 27, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
