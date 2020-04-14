UN System Reports 189 Confirm Coronavirus Cases

Over 180 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported across the United Nations system worldwide, a spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

According to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, there are 1.92 million coronavirus cases across the world and 119,687 deaths. The US has the maximum number of 582,607 cases in the world and over 23,000 people have died in the country from COVID-19.

"As of Sunday evening, there were 189 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide, and that included 3 deaths in the UN system that have happened since the start of the pandemic," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at the daily press briefing on Monday.