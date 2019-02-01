English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UN Team to Listen to Khashoggi Murder Audio: Official
Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. His remains have not been found.
File photo of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Image: Reuters)
Istanbul: An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a United Nations human rights expert will listen to the audio recordings of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of an investigation.
Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and her team of experts met Tuesday with advisor Yasin Aktay, a friend of Khashoggi's. He told reporters the team would have access to the audio, according to Turkish media.
The team on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings will leave on Feb. 3. It has met with Turkey's foreign and justice ministers and the prosecutor leading the case.
