UN Watchdog Says Iran Has Three Possible Undeclared Nuclear Sites, Demands Clarifications

The UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report to member nations seen by The Associated Press that it has sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but has received no reply.

"The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran," the agency said in a report.

Rafael Grossi, the new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who was in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, said, "Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications".

The IAEA had previously said that uranium particles of man-made origin had been discovered at one location outside Tehran that had not been declared, which appeared to confirm allegations made by the US and Israel about a secret nuclear warehouse.

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium stands at more than five times the limit fixed under the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, according to the report.

As of February 19, 2020 the stockpile stood at 1,510 kg, as opposed to the 300 kg limit of uranium in gas form set under the deal.

