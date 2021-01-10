UN Welcomes Libyan PM Fayez Serraj's Support for Political Dialogue

The UN has welcomed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj's support for the political dialogue backed by the world body.

"PC (Presidency Council) President Fayez Serraj and ASRSG Stephanie Williams met today in Rome to discuss ways to push forward the Libyan political dialogue, ahead of the meeting of the LPDF's (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's) Advisory Committee next week in Geneva," Xinhua news agency quoted the UNSMIL as saying on Saturday.

"ASRSG Williams welcomed President Serraj's commitment and support to the UN-facilitated dialogue process to lead the country towards elections on December 24, 2021," it added.

During the LPDF held last November, 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the society discussed a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in the war-torn country.

The participants agreed to hold general elections in Libya on December 24, 2021.

They also voted on a mechanism to select a unified executive authority of the country.

In a separate announcement also on Saturday, the UNSMIL confirmed that it held a virtual meeting last week to discuss the security situation in Libya and ways to support the work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

The Security Working Group (SWG) for Libya, represented by UNSMIL, "renewed its call on all parties to accelerate the implementation of the ceasefire, particularly the opening of the Coastal Road between Abu Grein and Sirte, as well as the immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries".

UNSMIL reiterated its call on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and human rights law, including the protection of civilians, especially by allowing and facilitating a safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid and services to all communities affected by Covid-19 .

Libya's eastern-based army and UN-backed government fought for more than a year in and around the capital Tripoli before the conflicts ended last June.

On October 23, 2020, Libyan delegations to the 5+5 JMC talks in Geneva signed a UN-sponsored permanent ceasefire agreement.

A month later, the JMC agreed on the terms for the ceasefire implementation in the country, including the return of forces back to their camps and the withdrawal of foreign forces from conflict lines.